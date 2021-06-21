California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 175,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $5,738,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 59,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.