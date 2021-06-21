Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 121.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,602,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.