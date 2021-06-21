Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.33 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Bytom has a total market cap of $93.82 million and approximately $34.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00413676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,685,693,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,408,319 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

