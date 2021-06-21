Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 5952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

Specifically, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOM.U. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

