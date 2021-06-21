Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$165.56

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSU opened at C$148.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$56.10 and a twelve month high of C$164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

