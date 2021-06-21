Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $32.25

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SUM stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
