Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 521.75

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.89 ($6.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

STAN stock opened at GBX 465.80 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.43.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

