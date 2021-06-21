Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.72

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($9.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

FRA:SHA opened at €7.70 ($9.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.74. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

