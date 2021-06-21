Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $37.00

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.