Brokerages Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) PT at GBX 3,273.75

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Several research firms recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,265 ($29.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,804. The company has a market cap of £891.14 million and a P/E ratio of 52.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,811.10. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

