Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $291.20

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

