Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,840 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

