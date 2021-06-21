Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

