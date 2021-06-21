Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Wix.com also reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $299.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.36. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

