Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

RHI stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.82. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.95. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

