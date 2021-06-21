Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of OR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 14,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,316. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after buying an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

