Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,987,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

