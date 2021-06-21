Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
ITW stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $166.42 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
