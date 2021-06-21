Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $166.42 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

