Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 13,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

