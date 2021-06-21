Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $185.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $775.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 118,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,104,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

