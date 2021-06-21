Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5,988.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $158.33 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

