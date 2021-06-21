British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $39.21. 18,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.