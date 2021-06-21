Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $67.51.

