Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $429,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

