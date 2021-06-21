Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,785.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,867.08. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

