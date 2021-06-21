Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $386,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

