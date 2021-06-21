Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

