BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,254 shares during the quarter. BrightView makes up about 4.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in BrightView were worth $51,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.