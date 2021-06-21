Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 390.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRW. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 146,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.95. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

