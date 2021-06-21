BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £21.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.87. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 17.55 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
