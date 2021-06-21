Bp Plc Sells 2,292 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.63. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

