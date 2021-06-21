Bp Plc Sells 10,694 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

