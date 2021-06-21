Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $2,073,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

