Bp Plc Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

