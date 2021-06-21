Bp Plc Has $764,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $4,449,761. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

