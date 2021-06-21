Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $126.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

