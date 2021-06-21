BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

