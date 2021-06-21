Boundary Creek Advisors LP Takes $4.78 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Ingles Markets makes up approximately 5.3% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

