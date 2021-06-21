Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$28.69 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.