Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.86.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $615,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
