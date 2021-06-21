Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $615,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.