Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 507,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.
BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
