Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 507,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

