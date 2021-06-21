BonFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $675,284.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $897,994.65 and approximately $675,284.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

