Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$0.80 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.05.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.