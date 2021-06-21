BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, BOMB has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004578 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $172,463.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,821.36 or 1.00066207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,092 coins and its circulating supply is 905,304 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

