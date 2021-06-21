BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of PLPC opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.