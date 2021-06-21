BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,308 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in comScore were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

