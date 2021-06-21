BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,391 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

