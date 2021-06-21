BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

