BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

