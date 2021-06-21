BMO Capital Markets Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.43. 552,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.69 and a 12 month high of C$34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,386 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.